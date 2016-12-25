The Trumps Celebrate Christmas Services at Church Where They Married

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-Elect Donald Trump and the soon-to-be first lady Melania celebrated Christmas Eve services at the church where they were married in 2005.

The Trumps spent two hours at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church in Palm Beach, Florida just a short drive from the new GOP leader’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Donald, dressed in his signature dark suit and red tie, shook hands with the congregation, who in turn warmly applauded and cheered his attendance at the church.

“All of us have some hurts, some resentments, some fears, some ways that someone has hurt us or offended us in the past that we won’t let go of. We kind of actually like it. I have those,” said Rev. James Harlan who presided over that service and gave the homily. “We won’t let go of those things and I can tell you over time those little hurts, those little slights, those little things, consume us and they will push out that space for God’s love all too easily.”

The Trumps received communion at the service and returned back to their beachside resort around 12:30 AM., reported the New York Post.