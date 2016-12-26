Jerry Falwell Jr.: Rex Tillerson’s Position on Social Issues Not Relevant

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is defending President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, after he faced backlash from the evangelical community.

“His position on social issues I don’t believe are relevant in the position of secretary of state,” Falwell stated during an appearance on Fox News. “I don’t think he’ll ever have to weigh in on any of those issues. I think he’s going to be out cutting deals like he did as the CEO of a global enterprise with Exxon.”

“I think that’s what we need in that position. I don’t think his position on social issues will ever make a difference as secretary of state,” Falwell added.

Evangelicals have expressed fault with Tillerson over donations to Planned Parenthood from ExxonMobil. According to Politico, evangelicals are also upset that he opposed a ban that would have prevented homosexual boys from being part of Boy Scouts.