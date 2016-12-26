More Than 40 Shot, 11 Killed Over Christmas Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over 40 people were shot, “11 fatally,” over the Christmas weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

One of the first reports of the weekend carnage came from the New York Times, which issued a Christmas Day story showing “at least 27 [people had been] shot, 7 fatally,” by that point in the holiday weekend. On Monday, December 26, NBC Chicago released numbers that included violence on Christmas Day and this information shows over 40 people were shot throughout the weekend, and 11 of those shootings resulted in a fatality.

The violence started with a non-fatal shooting around 4:30 pm Friday. It ended with a non-fatal shooting around 11:30 pm Christmas night.

A double-homicide ushered in the midnight hour on Friday when “two men walked out of a West Side Austin neighborhood home in the 500 block of North Laramie, and at least one person opened fire on them.” Both men were struck multiple times and killed.

The last of the holiday weekend fatalities occurred around 9:20 pm on Christmas night. Chicago Police indicate “people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire.” Five individuals were wounded and two were killed as a result.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Christmas weekend violence brings the total number of shootings in the city to 4,307 for 2016. The total number of fatalities now sits at 763 for 2016.

Approximately 30 people were shot over Christmas weekend 2015 in Chicago, resulting in six fatalities.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.