Breitbart News Daily: Israel and the UN

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Frank Gaffney, President of the Center for Security Policy, will discuss the Obama administration’s Iran policy and what that means for the incoming Trump administration. He’ll also discuss the Obama administration’s decision to abstain from exercising its veto to block the passage of an anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution.

Dr. Alan Mendoza, the Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society, will also discuss the anti-Israel UN Security Council vote.

Peter Morici, economist and business professor at the University of Maryland, will discuss his recent op-ed about Trump’s economic policy toward China.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.