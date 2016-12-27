Donald Trump Defends Foundation: ‘100% of Money Goes to Wonderful Charities’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is defending his charitable foundation on Twitter, just days after he announced he would dissolve the foundation due to possible conflicts of interest once he enters the White House.

I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or recieved millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report! SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of money goes to wonderful charities! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

Trump said that in order “to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”

He added that his lawyers are going to “take the necessary steps to effectuate the dissolution.”

But the New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who ordered the foundation to stop raising money in October, said Trump cannot dissolve his foundation yet.

“The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete,” read a statement from Schneiderman’s office.

Schneiderman also previously filed charges against Trump University, but reached a settlement with Trump last month.