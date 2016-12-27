Harry Reid: Democrats 2020 Going To Be ‘An Old Folks Home’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As Senator Harry Reid faces his last days in the Senate, he flashed some gallows humor about the Democratic party’s chances in the 2020 presidential election.

In a profile for New York Magazine, Reid was informed about Vice President Joe Biden’s possible interest in running for president. Asked if he would support the Vice President, Reid replied:

“It depends on who’s running. It appears we’re going to have an old folks’ home. We’ve got [Elizabeth] Warren; she’ll be 71. Biden will be 78. Bernie [Sanders] will be 79.”

Reid just turned 77, and is retiring from the Senate for good.

“I didn’t make it in life because of my athletic prowess,” Reid said earlier this month as he mused about his political career. “I didn’t make it because of my good looks. I didn’t make it because I’m a genius. I made it because I worked hard, and I tell everyone whatever you want to try to do, make sure you’re going to work as hard as you can at trying to do what you want to do.”