Homeowner Shoots, Kills Christmas Robbery Suspect

Deputies in Fort Bend County, Texas, say a robbery suspect died on Christmas after a “homeowner shot him about three times.”

According to Click2Houston, the incident occurred in west Houston around 4:45 a.m. Christmas morning. Deputies said the homeowner “was getting a glass of water when he looked at his surveillance cameras and saw a man breaking into his vehicles.”

Allegedly, the homeowner went outside and saw that the suspect had already removed a number of items from the vehicles. He told the suspect to stop, and the suspect responded by reaching toward his pocket, making it appear he was going for a gun.

Deputies said the homeowner opened fire, shooting the suspect “about three times.”

The suspect died at the scene, and the homeowner “will not be facing charges.”

