Report: 15 Potential Democratic Candidates for President Against Trump in 2020

Even though Donald Trump has yet to utter his first words as our next president, a number of Democrats are being touted as the possible 2020 opponent who will be handed the Herculean task of rebuilding a Democrat Party devastated by the duo of President Obama and 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

This list of possible candidates contains some who are already so aged that they would become the oldest president in U.S. history if they were to win the White House in 2020. Among them are the same old suspects, but also a few who might appear outside the box, according to an assessment by The Hill.

Leading the list of the same old suspects are also some of the Democrat party’s oldest members — aged lions such as losing Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders (who will be going on 80 by 2020), Vice President and former Senator Joe Biden (turning 78 by 2020), and bitter 2016 loser Hillary Clinton (who will be 73 by 2020).

Currently the record for the oldest president on inauguration day is held by the nearly 70-year-old Ronald Reagan, but in a few weeks Donald Trump will beat Reagan’s age record by nearly a year when he takes the oath of office at age 70 years and 220 days to Reagan’s 69 years and 349 days.

Of course, far left social justice warrior and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who will be 71 by 2020, heads the list — just as she sent the hopes of many liberals soaring in 2015, until she firmly shut the door on a run for president in 2016. Many liberals still see Warren as the most obvious leader of the party.

The list also includes a bevy of young, up-and-coming Democrat senators, including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

Another possibility floated by The Hill is Senator-elect Kamala Harris from California, who despite her complete lack of experience has been hailed as a breath of fresh air for Democrats.

Not many governors made the list, but Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick make an appearance.

In addition, at least two political outsiders made the list. One is the perennially proffered Oprah Winfrey, whom Democrats have bandied about for years despite her obvious lack of interest in running for office, and First Lady Michelle Obama, who has many times said she isn’t interested in becoming a politician despite the past nine years of constant campaigning she performed for her husband.

Not a single candidate listed by The Hill falls outside the small enclaves in the nation or on the two coasts where the Democrat Party still has some influence. Aside from Minnesota’s Klobuchar and Colorado’s Hickenlooper, all candidates on the list are typical east and west coast candidates.

