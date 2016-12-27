Skip to content

Trump Blasts United Nations on Twitter, Praises his Election Win: ‘The World Was Gloomy Before I Won’

by Alex Swoyer27 Dec 2016Washington, DC 0

President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to praise his victory, saying the world was gloomy before he won the election.

He also blasted the United Nations:

Trump’s tweet criticizing the United Nations comes after the Security Council voted to denounce Israeli settlements in Jerusalem and the West Bank.


