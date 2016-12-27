Trump Blasts United Nations on Twitter, Praises his Election Win: ‘The World Was Gloomy Before I Won’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to praise his victory, saying the world was gloomy before he won the election.

The world was gloomy before I won – there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars! SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

He also blasted the United Nations:

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Trump’s tweet criticizing the United Nations comes after the Security Council voted to denounce Israeli settlements in Jerusalem and the West Bank.