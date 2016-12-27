Skip to content

Donald Trump Responds to Obama Saying He Would have Won Election: ‘NO WAY!’

GettyImages-500116218-trump-640x480
Getty Images

by Alex Swoyer27 Dec 2016Washington, DC 0

President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to respond to President Obama, who suggested he would have won the election if he had run against Trump on his 2008 message of hope and change.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said to David Axelrod during an interview for a CNN podcast.


