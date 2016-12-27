Donald Trump Responds to Obama Saying He Would have Won Election: ‘NO WAY!’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to respond to President Obama, who suggested he would have won the election if he had run against Trump on his 2008 message of hope and change.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said to David Axelrod during an interview for a CNN podcast.