Trump Tower Lobby Evacuated by Police after Reports of Suspicious Package

Visitors and workers were cleared out of Manhattan’s Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m., after a suspicious package was reported to the New York City Police Department, according to multiple media reports.
President-elect Donald Trump and his family are staying at their Mar-A-Largo estate and compound in Palm Beach, Florida for a Christmas break.
Local New York City media has reported the scare was caused by an unattended backpack.
Trump Tower is a large complex which includes retail stores such at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship store, plus apartments and business offices. Only part of the complex has been evacuated.
Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe. pic.twitter.com/0vcyDi8TMA
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 27, 2016
