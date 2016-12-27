Trump Tower Lobby Evacuated by Police after Reports of Suspicious Package

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Visitors and workers were cleared out of Manhattan’s Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m., after a suspicious package was reported to the New York City Police Department, according to multiple media reports.

President-elect Donald Trump and his family are staying at their Mar-A-Largo estate and compound in Palm Beach, Florida for a Christmas break.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Local New York City media has reported the scare was caused by an unattended backpack.

Trump Tower is a large complex which includes retail stores such at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship store, plus apartments and business offices. Only part of the complex has been evacuated.