Bill de Blasio Spokesman Gets Nasty After False Alarm At Trump Tower

Investigators say a bag of toys was the suspicious package that led to the evacuation of Trump Tower.

“Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe,” the police department wrote on Twitter after the event.

“*Suspicious* children’s toys,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary Eric Phillips replied mockingly on Twitter.

Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer sent a message to neutralize the situation and thank police officers for their quick response.

“Back to work here at Trump Tower after a false alarm,” he wrote. “Thanks NYPD.”

“No problem. We’ll send you the bill,” Phillips quipped in response to Spicer’s statement.

Trump’s director of social media Dan Scavino responded to Phillips.

“You are an embarrassment to the NYC Mayors Office and the amazing NYPD,” he replied.