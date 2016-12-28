Bloomberg: As Populists Won 2016 Ballots, World’s Richest Made $237 Billion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Data analysis shows that billionaires made out well in a year of rising populism — though neither the Brexit vote nor Donald Trump’s presidential election have yet yielded official policy changes.

From Bloomberg:

In a year when populist voters reshaped power and politics across Europe and the U.S., the world’s wealthiest people are ending 2016 with $237 billion more than they had at the start.

Triggered by disappointing economic data from China at the beginning, the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union in the middle and the election of billionaire Donald Trump at the end, the biggest fortunes on the planet whipsawed through $4.8 trillion of daily net worth gains and losses during the year, rising 5.7 percent to $4.4 trillion by the close of trading Dec. 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“In general, clients rode through the volatility,” said Simon Smiles, chief investment officer for ultra-high-net-worth clients at UBS Wealth Management. “2016 ended up being a spectacular year for risk assets. Pretty remarkable given the start of the year.”

Read the rest of the story here.