Donald Trump Responds to President Obama’s ‘Many Inflammatory’ Statements

President-elect Donald Trump is back on Twitter to respond to President Obama’s recent statements during a podcast, which suggested he would have won the election against Trump.
“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!” Trump posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016
Trump took to Twitter earlier this week to first respond to Obama’s comment that he would have won the election, saying, “NO WAY!”
“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama previously stated during a CNN podcast to David Axelrod.
Trump also sent out a tweet roughly 10 minutes later defending Israel following the UN Security Council’s recent vote.
We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016
