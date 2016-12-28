Donald Trump to Issue Economic Development Message

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump will issue an economic development message Wednesday afternoon as well as hold several meetings with individuals at Mar-a-Lago for the position of secretary of agriculture, according to his transition team.

Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Wednesday morning that former Lieutenant Governor of California Able Maldonado and Elsa Murano, the former president of Texas A&M University, will be meeting with Trump, as both individuals are being considered for his administration’s secretary of agriculture.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The President-elect’s other meetings on Wednesday include: David Rubenstein, Ike Perlmutter, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, who will meet with Trump about reforming Obamacare, and Ronald Lauder, the President of World Jewish Congress.

Trump began his day on Wednesday with an intelligence briefing and a meeting with his national security team.

He is expected to deliver an economic message later on Wednesday and will be spending the rest of the week at Mar-a-Lago. The President-elect plans to return to New York on New Years Day, according to Spicer.