Police: Suspect Dead After Targeting Armed Gun Store Owner

An armed, Mableton, Georgia, gun store owner shot and killed one of two suspects who allegedly ordered him to the floor Monday morning during a burglary gone wrong.

The incident occurred at Dixie Gun and Pawn just as the store was opening for the day.

Store owner shoots, kills one of two armed robbers who entered Cobb County Gun and Pawn shop. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3NLNLTCGPh — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) December 26, 2016

According to Action News 5, store owner Jimmy Groover said that “two men wearing masks came in with guns drawn, demanding that he get on the floor, while shouting they were going to kill him.” But Groover was wearing a handgun on his hip, and according to Fox 13 Memphis, “Police said [Groover] pulled out his gun and fired, hitting one of the gunmen.”

The suspects opened fire as well, and police arrived to find shattered glass and the body of the one of the two suspects lying on the floor. The second suspect fled the scene.

Groover said his store has been robbed numerous times during the 30 years that his family has owned it, but this was the first time that people allegedly tried to rob it during business hours.

