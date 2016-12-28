President Obama Calls Donald Trump to Reaffirm ‘Smooth Transition of Power’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that he spoke with President Barack Obama on the phone today after he signaled disappointment with the tone of the presidential transition.

“I did he called me, we had a very nice conversation,” he told reporters at Mar-a-Lago when asked about the phone call. “We had a general conversation. Very, very nice.”

Obama called Trump from Hawaii, where the president and his family are currently on vacation. The White House issued a statement after the call, asserting that Obama was still committed to a smooth transition.

“Today’s call, like the others since the election, was positive and focused on continuting a smooth and effective transition,” the statement read. “The President and President-elect committed to staying in touch over the next several weeks and agreed their respective teams would continue to work together to effectuate a smooth transition of power on January 20th.”

Earlier in the day, Trump signaled dissatisfaction about the transition in a message on Twitter.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O[bama] statements and roadblocks,” he wrote. “Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

Trump was likely referring to comments Obama made on a CNN podcast about beating the president-elect in the election, had he been allowed to run for a third term as president.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said.