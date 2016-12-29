Airbnb Clinton Fans Not So ‘Inclusive’ When It Comes to Trump Supporters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Some formerly “inclusive” Washington D.C. homeowners are expressing concern about renting their homes to supporters of Donald Trump who are planning a trip for the inauguration.

Trump fans have been snapping up some of the homes and apartments on accommodations marketplace Airbnb that were originally booked by supporters of Hillary Clinton as she was “supposed” to win the presidential race. With cancellation rates in the 70 percent range, Heatstreet reports some Airbnb listers would still rather forgo the rental income than to share their homes with Trump supporters.

“I have a visceral reaction to the thought of having a Trump supporter in my house,” said a homeowner who anticipated sharing the three bedrooms of her home with Clinton supporters. “No amount of money could make me change my mind. It’s about moral principles.”

“We don’t trust Trump supporters to stay in our place,” another host told the Huffington Post, expressing concern that Trump supporters would damage her home after seeing her art collection and characterizing her as a “liberal elite.”

The host said, however, that she might re-evaluate her decision if rental space grows scarce and she can command an even higher rate because she wouldn’t mind “gouging” Trump fans.

Yet another host said she had planned to rent out a spare room for the week of the inauguration but is “feeling afraid” of some Trump supporters, particularly the white men — although she herself is white. Nevertheless, she is willing to reconsider.

“I remind myself that these people closely resemble the community that I grew up with, and that they are largely good and kind people,” she said. “I would do my best to look past our differences and happily welcome them.”

Those liberals willing to overlook their political differences with Trump supporters will likely end up with cash rewards for their “tolerance.” While average D.C. rentals through Airbnb hover around $150 per night, for the inauguration, apartments and condominiums within walking distance to the festivities are going for between $600 and $800 per night.