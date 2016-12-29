Florida Man Arrested for Demanding McDonald’s Stop Playing Christmas Songs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Florida man has been arrested after he threatened McDonald’s staff because they were playing Christmas music and he demanded they play Muslim music instead.

Joseph Allen, 46, walked into the Walshingham Road location in Largo on Tuesday when he heard Christmas music and allegedly started threatening workers over it, the Daily Mail reported.

Allen allegedly cursed out the staff and customers about the “Christian” music being played over the speakers in the fast food restaurant.

The restaurant called the Largo Police Department to the scene, which noted in their report that Allen demanded the staff “turn it off and play Muslim and Hindu music.”

Allen appeared drunk and faced off with McDonald’s employees “in an aggressive manner, leaving the employees in fear of their safety,” police say.

Police searched Allen and found a small bag of methamphetamine in his pants, and then arrested him on charges of disorderly conduct and narcotics possession charges, the Smoking Gun reported.

Allen is in the county jail in lieu of $2,150 bond because of his history as a convicted felon.

He was previously charged with assault, robbery, grand theft, trespass, battery, disorderly intoxication, lewd and lascivious exhibition, distributing stolen property, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon.