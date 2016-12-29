Police: Woman in Porsche Shoots Would-Be Carjacker

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Atlanta police are reporting an alleged hit-and-run driver tried to carjack a white Porsche, only to be shot by a passenger riding in the vehicle.

The incident occurred in “the Buckhead area.”

CBS 46 reports that the Porsche passenger was a female, and a “police officer actually tased the [carjacking supsect] as he was being shot by the female passenger in the white Porsche.”

Police report that the hit-and-run driver was a “white male” in a black Hummer. After striking multiple vehicles the driver allegedly exited the Hummer and tried to carjack the Porsche. The driver of the Porsche fought with the alleged carjacker and the female passenger shot the suspect as the fight was ongoing.

“Police said they aren’t sure what caused the hit-and-runs or why the suspect may have tried to carjack the driver of the Porsche.” They also said the suspect “appeared to be a little out of it” when apprehended, but officers on scene did not ascertain “what he may have been under the influence of.”

The alleged carjacker was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

