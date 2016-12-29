Thousands Sign Petition Demanding Hunter College to Fire Professor for Harassing Ivanka Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A petition is demanding that Hunter College fire Matthew Lasner, an associate professor of urban studies, after his husband accosted Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight.

More than 8,000 people have signed the Change.org petition asking that Hunter College fire Lasner from his position due to his “immature and cruel harassment of Ivanka Trump and her family at JFK airport,” the Daily Mail reports.

The petition was started by a group called “Right Wing Millennials.”

“Someone like Mr. Lasner, who would harass a mother and her child simply trying to go about their day, does not deserve the honor of teaching,” reads the petition.

“The fact that he tried to cover up and change the story around to avoid the consequences of his actions is also a testament to his character. He is NOT a good example for our youth,” the petition continues.

Lasner and his husband Daniel Goldstein were asked to leave a JetBlue flight after Goldstein shouted at Ivanka, “Your father is ruining the country” before declaring that “She should be flying private,” Breitbart previously reported.

“My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane,” Lasner wrote on Twitter.

But an hour before the incident, Lasner, who is very vocal about his dislike for Trump, wrote on Twitter, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil.”

Lasner has since deleted the tweets and his account, but the backlash against him continues.

People have given Lasner’s book on Amazon negative ratings shortly after the JetBlue incident.