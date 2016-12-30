Daily Mail: Trump Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon Says ‘Deplorables’ Need to Hold Administration Accountable

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s senior counselor and chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon appeared on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XMRadio channel 125 and told Breitbart’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle “this whole movement is really in the top of the first inning.” Bannon who currently is on leave from his role as Executive Chairman for Breitbart created the Breitbart radio shows with Sirius and formerly hosted the daily show, which airs Monday through Friday at 6 to 9 AM EST. David Martosko writes at the Daily Mail:

President-elect Donald Trump’s top strategist sat for a rare radio interview Friday morning, urging conservative voters to ‘hold people accountable’ in the White House – including himself – as the new administration gets off the ground. Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor – soon to be right-wing Americans’ avatar in the West Wing – said afterward that he specifically wants Trump’s base to hold his feet to the fire as he steers the president’s strategic ship through waters infested with Democrats and moderate Republicans alike. ‘Deplorables and Hobbits should stay engaged and hold ALL of us accountable – including me,’ Bannon told DailyMail.com in a text message.

