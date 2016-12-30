California Black Lives Matter Proud of Facebook Post Saying They Spit in Police Officer’s Starbucks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A California Black Lives Matter group claiming one of its members happily spit in a local police officer’s Starbucks order is also saying they are proud of the incident, even as the Starbuck’s location is denying it ever happened.

A Facebook post on the Black Lives Matter sponsored page titled “Stockton Police Department, Corruption Reporting Page,” announced that a Stockton police officer was given a coffee order laced with spit.

“We are very happy to report that today this officer from Stockton Police Department got to have coffee at Starbucks with the public,” The post reads, “it was hot coffee according to our supporters served with a side of spit they even gave it to him with a smile and a nice comment.”

The post is accompanied by a photo of an officer and his wife and child and was posted on December 28 on a page that also features a banner that reads, “The thin blue line is a terrorist symbol.”

Many commenters at the page criticized the Black Lives Matter group for its cowardly and disgusting action, but the admin of the page replied to many stating they are proud of what they claimed happened. For instance, to one commenter who said, “That’s wrong” the admin replied, “But it feels so good.”

After the Facebook post made a stir, though, the local Starbucks said it investigated the incident and later reported saying they can find no evidence and no employee who perpetrated the spitting.

“We are proud of our relationship with the Stockton Police Department, who initially notified us of this rumor. We can confirm there is absolutely no truth to this post, and we are disappointed with the suggestion,” the local Starbucks said in a statement released to Fox 40 Sacramento.

After the store’s denial, the Black Lives Matter group insisted that store managers are lying and that the incident did, indeed, take place, but they won’t say which employee did it so the employee won’t face any repercussions.

The group also claimed that another restaurant in the area does the same thing to orders by police officers, but the group refused to name the place.

Commenters on the story were mostly negative toward the BLM group.

Typical of the comments is the one from Kevin Dunleavy who said the BLM group is “childish.” In another one, Richard Steinberg insisted the BLM group’s smugness over the incident is “further proof the BLM is full of haters.” Meanwhile Carol Anderson said the incident made BLM out to be the terrorists and not the police.

