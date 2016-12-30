Obama, Democratic Leaders to Plan Last Ditch Effort to Save Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Barack Obama is set to meet with top Democrats next week to discuss plans to block the incoming Trump administration’s plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, POLITICO has revealed.

The meeting, which will involve both House and Senate Democrats, is scheduled for 9:30 am on Wednesday on Capitol Hill and is expected to last one hour.

Throughout the presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly claimed he would repeal and replace Obamacare, although has since confirmed that he would like to maintain some aspects of the program.

Republicans, who will retain a majority in both the House and Senate, are expected to vote to repeal the healthcare law in the very early stages of Trump’s presidency, although they have yet to outline a replacement plan.

In light of Trump’s plans, various Democrat leaders, including Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi, have called for a “day of action”.

“Rallies will be held across the country to vigorously oppose the Republican plan to end Medicare as we know it and throw our health care system into chaos,” a letter signed by a number of Democratic Party leaders states.

Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health, Georgia Congressman Tom Price, is a prominent critic of the Affordable Care Act. In October, he described the program as “near total collapse,” adding that Republicans were putting forward “a bold vision to bring America’s healthcare system into the 21st century.”

