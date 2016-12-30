SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) is considering a fine of $2,500 for U.S. representatives who use recording devices on the floor of the House.

In the event of a violation, the House sergeant-at-arms would hand down the fine, the goal being to take away the social media appeal of a “sit-in” by effectively blocking such a protest from outside view.

The Democrats held a “sit-in” in June and used video and photos of the event to pressure House leadership to allow a vote on gun control.

According to the Washington Examiner, Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said, “These changes will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved in the House of Representatives so lawmakers can do the people’s work.

GOP leaders are considering the means of curtailing interruptions of order and decorum because Democrats pledged to use “guerrilla tactics” in future efforts to secure gun control votes. That means more “sit-ins,” as well as disruptions of normal House business at times of high visibility, among other things. Politico quoted Democrat Caucus Vice Chairman Joe Crowley (D-NY-14) lauding the promise of “guerrilla tactics,” saying, “It’s a new day in Washington; it’s a new way to fight.”

Representative John Conyers (D-Mich.-13th) suggests the $2,500 fine is “clearly … intended to undermine the rights of members in the minority to freely express their views on the House floor, which is a critical means by which members communicate to the American public.”

