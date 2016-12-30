Trump’s Inaugural Parade Lineup: Border Patrol Pipes and Drums Corps Joins Marchers from Student, First Responder, and Military Units

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday that 8,000 marchers from 40 bands and equestrian units accepted invitations for the parade after President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence are sworn in at the Capitol on January 20.
“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Sara Armstrong, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
“As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade,” Armstrong said.
In addition to the Border Patrol Pipes and Drums Corps, parade participants include high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups, she said.
Trump and Pence will be sworn in on the West Front of the United States Capitol. Joining them will be their families, members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps and other distinguished invited guests. The day before the January 20 transfer of power, a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will take place, followed by a concert by the Lincoln Memorial.
All branches of the military, including cadets from the service academies, will be represented.
Below is the list of Inaugural Parade participants, in alphabetical order:
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas
1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas
Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky
Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia
Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio
Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida
Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana
Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Fishburne, Virginia
Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia
Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania
Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana
Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia
Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas
Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York
Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California
Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan
Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan
Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina
NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York
Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois
Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida
Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas
Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama
Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas
The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina
The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado
Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia
Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi
University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee
VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia
West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana
American Veterans – National
Boy Scouts of America – National
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National
Disabled American Veterans – National
U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National
Wounded Warriors – National
More information about the parade, including biographies and parade order, is forthcoming. Additional participants may also be announced in the future.
