Trump’s Inaugural Parade Lineup: Border Patrol Pipes and Drums Corps Joins Marchers from Student, First Responder, and Military Units

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday that 8,000 marchers from 40 bands and equestrian units accepted invitations for the parade after President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence are sworn in at the Capitol on January 20.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Sara Armstrong, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade,” Armstrong said.

In addition to the Border Patrol Pipes and Drums Corps, parade participants include high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups, she said.

Trump and Pence will be sworn in on the West Front of the United States Capitol. Joining them will be their families, members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps and other distinguished invited guests. The day before the January 20 transfer of power, a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will take place, followed by a concert by the Lincoln Memorial.

All branches of the military, including cadets from the service academies, will be represented.

Below is the list of Inaugural Parade participants, in alphabetical order:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Fishburne, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana

Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia

Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas

Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia

Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana American Veterans – National

Boy Scouts of America – National

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National

Disabled American Veterans – National

U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National

Wounded Warriors – National

More information about the parade, including biographies and parade order, is forthcoming. Additional participants may also be announced in the future.