Portrait of Ronald Reagan Defaced During Break-In at GOP Office in North Carolina

Someone vandalized a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan during a break-in to a county Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina.

The vandal kicked in the door to the Wayne County Republican Party headquarters in Goldsboro and vandalized a portrait of Reagan with a cowboy hat, which was part of a mural that included the North Carolina flag, elephants, and a picture of the World Trade Center burning on 9/11, the News & Observer reported.

Wayne County GOP chairman Brent Heath said the person responsible “scratched out the word ‘Republican’” in the mural and replaced it with a misspelled slur used to describe gay people and also wrote, “(Expletive) Trump and da opps,” a slang term used to describe the police.

“It appears to me that their motive was to get in and deface that mural,” Heath said, noting that nothing else was damaged in the office.

North Carolina GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse condemned the acts of vandalism in a statement Thursday.

“These are not acts of speech, they are acts of destruction and violence,” Woodhouse said. “Nothing good can possibly come from these events, and they must be condemned. We continue to urge our local offices across the state to be in contact with local law enforcement to assist with protection of NC GOP volunteers and property.”

Several other Republican Party offices in North Carolina have been damaged this year.

Someone defaced the front of the Alamance County GOP headquarters in November, spray painting the words “F*** Trump” and covering the word “Republican” over the office’s sign.

Also, in October, the Orange County GOP headquarters was firebombed, causing major damage to the inside of the building.