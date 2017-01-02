Report: 3,853 New Federal Rules Issued in 2016, 211 New Laws Passed

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

For every one law that Congress passed in 2016, the federal bureaucracy issued 18 new rules and regulations, according to the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI).

Federal agencies under the Obama administration issued 3,853 rules and regulations in 2016, which is more than was issued in 2015, according to the 97,110 page Federal Register.

Congress passed 211 laws in 2016.

Clyde Wayne Crews of CEI, a free-market, public policy organization in Washington, D.C., predicts that the incoming Congress will likely roll back many of those rules and regulations issued during President Obama’s final year in office.

During Obama’s eight years in the White House, 2016 was the highest year in terms of the number of final rules issued.

Previously, the highest years for federal rules being issued since 2000 had been 2003, 2004 and 2005 under President George W. Bush.