Mike Pence to Plot Repealing Obamacare on Same Day Obama Tries to Save It

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is going to meet with House Republicans on Wednesday to talked about repealing and replacing Obamacare, the same day that President Obama plans to meet with Democrats to talk about saving it.

Politico’s Rachael Bade cites a senior Republican leadership aide as her source, as House Republicans prepare a sweeping political agenda after Trump becomes president.

Last week, reports noted that Obama would brief Democrats on ways to save his signature health care legislation, despite a frequently united Republican front against the bill while the president was in office.

Vox’s Sarah Kliff and Ezra Klein also revealed last week that they would sit down with President Obama to discuss Obamacare live on Facebook.