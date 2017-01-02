President Obama Hits Twitter to Celebrate Legacy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Barack Obama starts the new year by dusting off his Twitter account, sending off a series of messages about his accomplishments as president.

“As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years,” he wrote on his POTUS Twitter account that his staff set up in 2015.

Obama proceeded to share some charts.

One showing the end of the financial crisis and the job gains that were made under his administration as well as a jump of people who signed up for health insurance under the individual mandate required by Obamacare. He also boasted that under his administration, the country’s dependence on foreign oil was cut by more than a half, thanks to his clean energy policies.

“[W]e acted on a global scale to save the one planet we’ve got,” he said, referring to his Paris Climate agreement.

Despite campaigning as a supporter of marriage being between one man and one woman, Obama took credit for “realizing marriage equality.”

Obama also celebrated his record of foreign policy.

“We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems,” he wrote, despite the ongoing conflicts with Islamic terrorist groups like ISIS.

The president has previewed a farewell speech in Chicago, in which he will look back on his legacy and his path forward as a citizen.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.”