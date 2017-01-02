Confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General To Curb Gun Crime in Chicago, Says NRA-ILA’s Chris Cox.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Senators can help reduce the continuing bloodshed in Chicago by confirming Sen. Jeff Sessions as the new Attorney General, says NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox.

The political response to this situation has been immoral. But help is on the way with a new AG. #confirmsessions. https://t.co/Bp0oIs9zN0 — Chris Cox (@nracwc) December 31, 2016

Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination hearing is expected to begin next week, amid fierce opposition from progressive groups.

Breitbart News previously reported that Chicago ended 2016 with nearly 800 homicides for the year. The Chicago Tribune reports that there were a total of 779 homicides between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2016, an increase of nearly 300 homicides over 2015 figures. And there were a 4,385 shootings — fatal and non-fatal combined — in gun-controlled Chicago during 2016.

The response to this carnage has been business as usual. The Tribune summed up the response to Chicago’s rise in homicides by suggesting there are “few answers” for curtailing the violence.

It has long been known that one of the biggest problems in the status quo response to Chicago gun crime is the lackadaisical approach to prosecuting individuals who violate federal gun laws in the city. The NRA made this very point in Amercia’s 1st Freedom in August 2015:

In 2014 in Chicago, over 2,500 people were shot—nearly 400 of them fatally—and police seized more than 6,252 guns. Yet out of those 6,252 guns seized, Fardon’s federal prosecutors saw fit to pursue just 62 weapons prosecutions. In other words, for every 100 guns police seized, federal prosecutors made just one prosecution.

With nearly 800 homicides in gun-controlled Chicago last year, the NRA-ILA’s Cox labels the lackluster response to death upon death as “immoral” and posits Sessions’ confirmation as the means to reverse the lack of prosecutions for gun law violations.

