Stolen Flatbed Truck Accidentally Attaches Itself to Police Car, Drags Officer Inside

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A police car with an officer inside accidentally got hooked to a stolen flatbed truck and was dragged down a highway Monday morning.

The stolen truck was approaching the New York State Thruway toward Suffern, New York when New York State Police said they responded to calls for help.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“At that point the operator of the stolen flatbed completed a u-turn, and started heading back soutbound on the New York State Thruway, and during that time he came into contact with two state police units pursuing the vehicle, and he ultimately exited here at 15A,” New York State Police Captain Richard Mazzone said to CBS New York.

Officers from East Rutherford, New Jersey chasing the truck into New York tried to stop the driver of the stolen truck from Hackensack when one of the police cars trying to chase the truck down inadvertently got hooked to the truck, NBC New York reported.

The chase came to an end on Route 59 near the Suffern border when it slammed into a Ramapo police car.

Two of the officers suffered minor injuries, as well as the suspect who was arrested.