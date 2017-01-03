Donald Trump to Receive Intelligence Briefing on Russia this Week

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence plan to be briefed on the alleged Russia hacking situation later this week, according to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer.

“Once the final report on the current situation in Russia is made final by the intelligence community, they have asked for a briefing from senior members of the intelligence community,” Spicer explained to reporters on Tuesday morning, adding that they expect the briefing to happen later this week after the current President of the United States is debriefed.

President Obama ordered the investigation.

Trump and Pence began Tuesday with a presidential daily briefing and a national security briefing in New York.

The search to fill cabinet posts continues on Tuesday, as Trump will meet with Leo MacKay, former United States Deputy of Veterans Affairs under President George W. Bush, as well as Dr. Joseph Guzman, a professor from Michigan State University and a board member of the Armed Forces Foundation.