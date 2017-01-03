Liberal Groups Coordinate Against Jeff Sessions’ Nomination for Attorney General

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Several liberal groups emerged on Tuesday to launch a coordinated slam against the confirmation of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for U.S Attorney General.

The groups, including advocates for legal pot, higher status for gays and for additional race-related regulation, appears to be part of a coordinated campaign against him prior to Senate confirmation hearings on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

A group representing the NAACP occupied a room in Sessions’ office in Mobile, Alabama. They sat on the floor, raised the militant black power fist and even tweeted their actions during the day.

This protest is likely a 1st for the office of @SenatorSessions, who called @NAACP un-American & Communist years ago pic.twitter.com/TkwAcNUp02 — Lee Hedgepeth (@ALPolitics) January 3, 2017

A statement of the NAACP’s website promised more coordinated protests.

“As a matter of conscience and conviction, we can neither be mute nor mumble our opposition to Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions becoming Attorney General of the United States. Senator Sessions has callously ignored the reality of voter suppression but zealously prosecuted innocent civil rights leaders on trumped-up charges of voter fraud,” said a letter by NAACP national president and CEO, Cornell William Brooks.

In another broadside against the Senator, more than 1,000 liberal law school professors criticized Sessions in a letter which claimed he would be bad for the LGBT community.

“We are convinced that Jeff Sessions will not fairly enforce our nation’s laws and promote justice and equality in the United States,” the letter states. The professors also claimed that Sessions showed “repeated opposition to legislative efforts to promote the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community.”

The letter was signed by 1,100 law school professors from 170 law schools across 48 states. It is also set to run as a full-page newspaper ad in Washington D.C.

A group of marijuana activists announced plans to protest Sessions’ advancement to the AG’s office over his past comments against the legalization of pot.

DCMJ.org, the group responsible for spearheading the successful effort to pass a measure to legalize marijuana in the District of Columbia, sent a letter members of Congress to urge them to deny Sessions his position at the Department of Justice.

“We will use all practical means to fight the threat Sessions poses to overturn the will of the voters, ignore science and medical professionals and put black market marijuana back in the hands of international organized crime rings,” the group said in a statement.

Along with these efforts, the liberal Huffington Post recently published two negative pieces on Sessions, one on Tuesday and one on the previous Friday.

Friday’s slam on the Alabama Senator was spurred by a protest from multiple progressive groups who insist Sessions is hiding vital records from the Senate panel that will judge his nomination.

Tuesday’s Huffington Post salvo was written by an executive at People for the American Way who tried to criticize Sessions’ for his willingness to be interviewed by Breitbart.com.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.