POLITICO: Senate Push for New Russia Hacking Probe Fizzles

From Politico:

John McCain and Lindsey Graham are backing off of their push for a select committee on cybersecurity after Russian interference in the election, bowing to the political reality that the Senate Republican Conference largely does not back their idea.

The Arizona and South Carolina Republican senators, along with Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, have been pushing the Senate for weeks to create a new panel to investigate broader cyber threats as well as Russian activity in the 2016 presidential race. They favor creating a new panel over the current piecemeal investigatory structure. McCain’s Armed Services Committee as well as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee are all pursuing probes into the Russian hacking.

For now, Graham said, that will have to do.