Senate Introduces Obamacare Repeal Resolution

The Senate introduced a resolution Tuesday that represents congressional Republicans’ first step toward the repeal of Obamacare.

Sen. Mike Enzi introduced the resolution by the Senate Budget Committee targeting President Barack Obama’s healthcare law. Floor votes are anticipated next week, according to Politico.

“Americans face skyrocketing premiums and soaring deductibles,” Enzi said, according to a statement from his office. “Insurers are withdrawing from markets across the country, leaving many families with fewer choices and less access to care than they had before — the opposite of what the law promised.”

“Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation’s broken health-care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families and doctors,” he added.

Republicans plan to use reconciliation as a procedural tool that permits both chambers of Congress to pass legislation pertaining to fiscal policy with a simple majority and without filibuster by Democrats. The GOP had previously passed legislation that repealed portions of Obamacare through the reconciliation process, but Obama vetoed it. Similar legislation will soon go to the desk of a Republican president, Donald Trump.

“This is the first step toward relief for Americans struggling under Obamacare,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan in a statement about the Senate’s resolution. “This resolution sets the stage for repeal followed by a stable transition to a better health care system.”

“Our goal is to ensure that patients will be in control of their health care and have greater access to quality, affordable coverage,” he continued. “Today we begin to deliver on our promise to the American people.”

Multiple proposals have been put forward to accomplish the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is planning to meet with House Republicans on Wednesday to discuss the various plans. Obama also plans to meet with Democrats on the same day to strategize on how to fend off the GOP’s attacks against his signature legislation.