Unity: Bill and Hillary Clinton, George and Laura Bush to Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton will attend president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to several reports citing aides close to the Clintons.

New York magazine cited “well-placed sources” to the Clintons saying they “decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.”

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush will also attend the inauguration. In a statement, the Bushes said they were “pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy” by attending the ceremony in Washington, D.C.