Armed Grandma Shoots, Chases Intruder from Home

On Sunday night, a grandmother retrieved her handgun, opened fire on an intruder, and chased him from the house.

According to CNN, the incident occurred in Bowie County, Texas, as 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson sat down to watch the news.

Roberson said that a man armed with a gun “broke into her home.”

“When I started to get up [from my recliner], he was in here on me with a gun facing me,” she recounted.

Roberson managed to get to her .38 revolver, which was sitting on a nearby table, and pointed it at the suspect.

She said the intruder ran, and she gave chase, shooting as she went. “Bullet holes in the walls of her home” tell the tale, showing the path the suspect took as he fled under fire.

Roberson said, “I’m not sure I didn’t hit [him], and I don’t know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping.”

She added, “I tried to kill him. Anyone break in on me, I’m going to kill them.”

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department stressed that Roberson was acting within her rights when she opened fire. The department explained that the “Texas Penal Code” recognizes a citizen’s “right to defend themselves and their family.”

