Chicago Store Clerk Wrestles Gun Away, Shoots Two Robbery Suspects

A store clerk in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood wrestled a gun away from two robbery suspects Tuesday, then shot them both.

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police said, “The botched robbery happened…inside the small business in the 5800 block of West Chicago.” After taking away their gun, the clerk shot an identified 34-year-old suspect “in the torso” and an unidentified 35-year-old suspect “in the upper leg.” Both suspects were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were no reports of injuries to the clerk.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the two robbery suspects “were among 13 people in Chicago shot over 12 hours Tuesday.”

