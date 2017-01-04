Skip to content

‘Dems Own the Failed ObamaCare Disaster,’ Donald Trump Tweets

4 Jan 2017

President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to criticize the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on the same day President Obama is heading to Capitol Hill to huddle with Democrats about how to defend his signature legislation.

Trump’s tweeting comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Republicans for planning to repeal and replace the healthcare law.

“It’s chaos rather than affordable care. Because once you repeal and don’t replace it with anything, lots of things happen. Costs go up. All the insurance companies and everybody else in charge are going to charge a lot more because they are not sure what’s going to happen,” Schumer stated during an interview with Politico.

“You’re going to lose a lot of benefits, unless the Republicans put tens of billions of dollars down on the table. … They are like the dog who caught the bus. … Because you cannot repeal a plan and put nothing in its place. It doesn’t matter if you say the repeal won’t take place for a year or two years.”

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, like Obama, is also heading to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with Republican lawmakers to discuss repealing and replacing the law.


