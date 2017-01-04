Donald Trump: 700 New Ford Jobs ‘Just the Beginning’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is celebrating Ford Motor Company’s decision to keep 700 jobs in the United States instead of shipping them to Mexico.

“Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is just the beginning – much more to follow.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Since he was elected president, Trump has persuaded companies to stop moving jobs to Mexico and keeping them in the United States.

In November, Trump worked with his Vice President-elect Indiana Governor Mike Pence to cut a deal with Carrier, keeping about 1,000 jobs in the state.

Trump also praised Sprint’s plan to create 5,000 jobs in the United States and OneWeb’s decision to create 3,000 more jobs.

The announcement was part of Trump’s conversation with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, after which the Japanese CEO committed to creating 50,000 jobs in the United States.

Other companies such as U.S. Steel, IBM, and Apple, have signaled that since the election, they are looking for ways to create more manufacturing jobs in the United States instead of sending them overseas.