Donald Trump: 700 New Ford Jobs ‘Just the Beginning’

FLAT ROCK, MI, - SEPTEMBER 10: A Ford logo is shown at an event that celebrates the opening of a new era at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the 2013 Ford Fusion midsize sedan will be produced, September 10, 2012 in Flat Rock, Michigan. Supporting its Fusion production growth plan, Ford is adding 1,200 jobs, a second production shift, and investing $555 million, and taking full management control of the former AutoAlliance International Plant. (photo by
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering4 Jan 20170

President-elect Donald Trump is celebrating Ford Motor Company’s decision to keep 700 jobs in the United States instead of shipping them to Mexico.

“Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is just the beginning – much more to follow.”

Since he was elected president, Trump has persuaded companies to stop moving jobs to Mexico and keeping them in the United States.

In November, Trump worked with his Vice President-elect Indiana Governor Mike Pence to cut a deal with Carrier, keeping about 1,000 jobs in the state.

Trump also praised Sprint’s plan to create 5,000 jobs in the United States and OneWeb’s decision to create 3,000 more jobs.

The announcement was part of Trump’s conversation with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, after which the Japanese CEO committed to creating 50,000 jobs in the United States.

Other companies such as U.S. Steel, IBM, and Apple, have signaled that since the election, they are looking for ways to create more manufacturing jobs in the United States instead of sending them overseas.


