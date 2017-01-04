Obama to Armed Forces: ‘Women Are at Least as Strong as Men’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Barack Obama celebrated the social changes made in the military during his administration by allowing gays to serve openly in the Armed Forces and opening combat roles to women.

“Joe Biden and I know that women are as least as strong as men,” he said. “We’re stronger for it.”

During his speech, Obama called the American armed forces the greatest fighting force in the world and celebrated its new found committment to diversity.

“We’re also the best because this military has come to welcome the talents of more of our fellow Americans,” he said. “Service members can now serve the country they love without hiding who are or who they love.”

Obama made his remarks after attending the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony.

He explained that the new social changes were part of the reason why the military was one of America’s most respected institutions, despite the “constant partisan haze” of political debates.

“You remind us that we are united as one team,” he said. “At times of division you show what it means to pull together.”

