President, Capitol Hill Democrats Discuss Obamacare

President Obama met with House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday to discuss ways to save Obamacare.

After the meeting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that it was “an inspiring meeting” but did not go into any greater detail about what the president said. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi described Obama’s message as “one of confidence and one of values.”

The meeting lasted about two hours.

Schumer described Republicans as “the dog who caught the bus” but didn’t have anything of substance to replace Obamacare.

“They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place, and that means so many good things go away,” he warned, accusing Republicans of trying to “Make America Sick Again.”

Obama did not answer questions from reporters about the meeting, but took some photos with Senate pages.

“They are the next generation,” Obama said.

Schumer indicated that it would likely be the last time that Obama would address both House and Senate Democrats as president.