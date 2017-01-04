President Obama Awards Himself Distinguished Public Service Medal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday, President Obama added another prestigious medal to his Nobel Prize collection when he had Defense Secretary Ash Carter award him with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Secretary Carter awarded his boss with the medal on January 4 during the Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for the President held at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

Carter insisted that the medal was a token of appreciation for Obama’s service as commander in chief, the Associated Press reported.

After spending the last few weeks throwing roadblocks in the path of President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team, Obama nonetheless claimed in his remarks to the members of the military in attendance that “We’ve got to make sure that during this transition period that there is a seamless passing of the baton, that there’s continuity.”

Along with the AP, CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller also marked the ceremony with a Tweet to his followers.

Defense Secy Carter presents Pres Obama with Dept of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service. pic.twitter.com/a5DihpPRnA — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 4, 2017

Many commenters on Knoller’s Twitter feed were incredulous at the award. Some likened the award to a much maligned “participation medal” and others were skeptical of Obama’s underling giving his own boss a medal.

@markknoller so Carter whom was picked for Secretary of Defense by Obama gives him an award! I wonder who's idea that was EGO & CHIEF? — LSU-Pi (@LSU_PI) January 4, 2017

@markknoller he gets awards for nothing all the time. Remember that Nobel Peace Prize? — Carmela Motto (@Carmelamotto) January 4, 2017

@markknoller @redsteeze Now he can wear it with that tan suit like any other aging 3rd world dictator. Just needs the sash & epaulettes. — Grant Naylor (@Breach_Clear) January 4, 2017

@markknoller wonder if it has the ISIS emblem on it??? — Drema White (@DremaWhite) January 4, 2017

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.