A pot advocacy group is pledging to lead a pro-pot march while handing out 4,200 joints to random people in the crowd attending Donald J. Trump’s January 20 inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The group, DCMJ.org, led a successful campaign to legalize marijuana in the District of Columbia, and now it is targeting both Donald Trump and his U.S. attorney general nominee, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, both of whom the group says are not sufficiently friendly toward legalizing marijuana.

DCMJ is planning a protest march during Trump’s oath of office ceremony. The group said it will hand out 4,200 joints of legally grown cannabis while marching toward the National Mall. They then plan to light up among the inauguration crowd at four minutes and 20 seconds into President Trump’s acceptance speech.

The group is also circulating a letter on Capitol Hill urging senators to reject Senator Sessions, who is on record as an opponent of legalizing pot.

“Donald Trump declared the war on drugs a failure three decades ago. He was right then and he has a chance to be right now. He shouldn’t have to flip-flop on an issue that the majority of Americans agree with just because his attorney general tells him to,” DCMJ co-founder Adam Eidinger said in a statement.

The groups says it will cancel its protest only if Trump comes out ahead of time and publicly supports its cause.

During a recent Senate panel on the public impact of changing marijuana laws across the country, Senator Sessions noted that “marijuana is very dangerous,” and said the country will regret legalizing the drug. Sessions went on to say:

We need grown-ups in charge in Washington saying marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized; it ought to be minimized–that it is, in fact, a very real danger. You can see the accidents, traffic deaths related to marijuana. And you’ll see cocaine and heroin increase more than it would have, I think.

Sessions said he feels that more use of marijuana is a “very real danger” to the nation.

