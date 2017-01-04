Rep. Steve King Introduces Measure to Fully Repeal Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has introduced a bill that would fully repeal President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Dubbed the “ObamaCare Repeal Act,” the measure states:

(a) PATIENT PROTECTION AND AFFORDABLE CARE ACT. Effective as of the enactment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111–148), such Act is repealed, and the provisions of law amended or repealed by such Act are restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted. (b) HEALTH CARE AND EDUCATION RECONCILIATION ACT OF 2010. Effective as of the enactment of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (Public Law 111–152), such Act is repealed, and the provisions of law amended or repealed by such Act are restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted.

“In the wake of the presidential election it has become abundantly clear that the American people have overwhelmingly rejected Obamacare time and time again,” said King in a statement Tuesday. “Now that Republicans have control of both the House and the Senate as well as a Trump presidency, we must take swift action to fulfill our promise to We the People and repeal this unconstitutional and egregious law passed by hook, crook and legislative shenanigan.”

“My bill is the answer to this nightmare: full 100% repeal of ObamaCare ‘as if such Act had not been enacted,’” King added, and continued:

Since the botched implementation of ObamaCare, millions of people have had their health insurance plans cancelled because their grandfathered plans were in violation of ObamaCare’s ‘essential health benefits.’ Since the beginning, I knew this would be the outcome, and my first order of business on the morning after ObamaCare passed into law, March 24, 2010, I drafted and then introduced the full, 100% repeal of ObamaCare. I have consistently reintroduced the same magic 40 word repeal bill, and this very language has passed the House several times.

“I believe Obamacare should be ripped out by the roots, and I will not stop fighting until we have successfully done just that,” King said.