The End Is Near: Moving Van Spotted Outside White House

A moving van has been spotted outside the White House, as President Barack Obama’s eight years in office draw to a close.

The large white van was seen on West Executive Avenue street within the White House complex by CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski.

The company responsible for moving the Obama administration out of the White House, Moving Masters, Inc., specializes in “government moving services” It features the slogan: “It’s your Move. Call the Masters!”

White House Chief Usher Stephen Rochon calls the moving process “organized chaos,” with both families moving in and out simultaneously.

“We have one truck on the south lawn that belongs to the outgoing president and First Family facing south, and the incoming truck facing north toward the White House on the east side of the south grounds,” he said.

Obama has previously said that the family will remain in Washington, D.C., so his daughter Sasha can complete her schooling.

His time in the White House will officially come to an end on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States.

