Trump Transition Team Demands List of Every Executive Order Obama Made on Immigration, Assets to Build Border Wall: Reuters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Trump transition team wants copies of every single executive order and directive outgoing President Obama ordered on immigration since he took office, along with several other documents that will let them assess how to beef up border security, according to a Reuters exclusive.

Most famous among the executive orders: Obama’s unconstitutional shielding of illegal aliens from deportation in 2012, carving out exemptions for illegal aliens who arrived in the U.S. as minors. It granted a form of legal status and work permits to some 1.4 million illegals who signed up—and an “advance parole” that would let them claim U.S. citizenship, completely absent of Congressional oversight, let alone approval.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump transition officials also asked to see any illegal aliens’ records who had been changed to ensure federal workers were not altering them to help the illegals stay in the U.S., according to Reuters.

The illegal aliens who signed up for amnesty freely gave the government their addresses, identities, and admission that they’re in the country illegally, meaning they could be the first in line when the deportations begin under a Trump administration.

“Four years ago I pointed out the fundamental problem with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program: Anyone who signed up for DACA would be adding their names to a list of self-identified illegal aliens. Should a future administration decide that it would start enforcing the law, the DACA program would provide list of prime candidates for deportation,” writes John Miano at the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). “At the time, this was so obvious that I was surprised anyone would be stupid enough to sign up for DACA and DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans). Yet apparently hundreds of thousands of people did so anyway.”

Roughly one million of the illegal aliens who signed up for Obama’s amnesty are from Mexico, CIS added.

There may be as many as thirty million illegal aliens living in America in defiance of U.S. law.

Any and every illegal alien in the U.S. is subject to deportation, Trump said in a major policy speech given in Phoenix, Arizona, roughly two months before his election win. There will be “zero tolerance” for illegal immigration under a Trump administration.

“Anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation – that is what it means to have laws and to have a country,” Trump said.

The Trump transition team also requested that the Department of Homeland Security ” assess all assets available for border wall and barrier construction,” and look into expanding detention capabilities for illegal aliens and aerial surveillance of the U.S.-Mexico border:

In response to the transition team request, U.S. Customs and Border Protection staffers identified more than 400 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border, and about the same distance along the U.S.-Canada border, where new fencing could be erected, according to a document seen by Reuters… One program the transition team asked about, according to the email summary, was Operation Phalanx, an aerial surveillance program that authorizes 1,200 Army National Guard airmen to monitor the southern border for drug trafficking and illegal migration… Adding 413 miles of fencing on the southwest border would be more expensive, according to the estimate of $11.37 billion, because it would be aimed at keeping pedestrians as well as vehicles from crossing.

The meeting between transition team and DHS officials took place Dec. 5, Reuters said.