U.S. Debt Grows by a Trillion Dollars in 2016

The latest numbers from the U.S. Treasury say the United State’s federal debt has risen by a trillion dollars in President Obama’s final year in office, while Republicans controlled both the House and Senate.

The debt at the end of 2016 was $19,976,826,951,047.80, a one-year increase of $1,054,647,941,626.91.

To put the number in perspective, in order to spend one trillion dollars, you would have to spend ten million dollars a day, every day for 273 years.

The new number continue the rising spiral of debt during the Obama administration. As CNS News reports:

During President Barack Obama’s time in office the federal debt has increased by $9,349,949,902,134.72—rising from $10,626,877,048,913.08 on Jan. 20, 2009, the day of Obama’s inauguration, to $19,976,826,951,047.80 on the last day of 2016. That equals $78,553.84 for each of the 119,026,000 households in the country as of September.

President-elect Trump spoke out against the debt during the election, and made proposals such as the controversial idea of buying back bonds at a discount rate.

