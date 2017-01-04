The Vanquished to Witness the Takeover: Bushes, Clintons Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Remnants of both vanquished American political empires, the Bushes and the Clintons, will attend President-elect Donald J. Trump’s official swearing in as the next president of the United States, a major symbolic victory for the outsider and billionaire businessman who crushed both of them on his way to the White House.

Bill and Hillary Clinton–the former president and first lady, the latter of whom was Trump’s general election opponent on Nov. 8–will attend the inauguration, according to a report in New York Magazine.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton have decided to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, according to two sources with knowledge of their plans,” New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali wrote, adding later in his short piece on Tuesday afternoon:

Two well-placed sources tell New York that over the past few weeks Hillary Clinton discussed with trusted advisers and friends whether or not she should attend the inaugural. She and President Clinton, the sources said, decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.

The news comes as former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush will also attend the inauguration, according to NBC News’ Hallie Jackson.

NEW: Pres. George W. Bush & wife will attend Donald Trump's inauguration; say they're pleased to "witness the peaceful transfer of power" — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) January 3, 2017

Former President Jimmy Carter, the failed Democratic president from the 1970s, will also be present–as will outgoing President Barack Obama, who will officially transfer power to Trump on Jan. 20. It’s unclear whether former President George H.W. Bush, the elder Bush who succeeded the late former President Ronald Reagan, will attend. The elder Bush’s health has been an issue as of late.

But the fact that both the Bushes and the Clintons will be present at Trump’s inauguration is a stunning development, as Trump’s meteoric rise to the White House went through both dynasties. Throughout the GOP primaries, Trump mocked and ridiculed George W. Bush’s younger brother former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush–at the time the presumed GOP frontrunner who had millions upon millions of donor class dollars funneled into his campaign–as “low energy.” Trump ripped Jeb Bush apart, and blew past the other GOP candidates on his way to viciously winning the nomination to face off against Hillary Clinton in the general election.

There, in the general election, Trump described Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” and even called “Heartless Hillary” at one point. He threatened to throw her in jail for her email scandal and her Clinton Foundation scandal–something that still hasn’t been ruled out in the future–as well as running one of the most vicious campaigns in American political history. He proved to be successful, winning a landslide 30 and a half states and 306 electoral votes on Nov. 8–officially closing the chapter of U.S. history where Americans had dynasties like the Bushes and the Clintons. Trump’s populist nationalist worldview once and for all defeated the globalist elitist Bushes and Clintons, and now they will witness him officially take power on Jan. 20 as Trump–the first-ever person to be elected to the highest office in the land without ever having served in government before–takes the oath of office.